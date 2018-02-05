J-K: Army opens fire on youths pelting stones in Kulgam, case registered

Kulgam: One person was injured in the firing, who is believed to be stable now. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File) Kulgam: One person was injured in the firing, who is believed to be stable now. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File)

An open FIR was registered by the J&K police after Army opened fire on a group of youth pelting stones in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. One person was injured in the firing, who is believed to be stable now.

Locals said that villagers took out protest against thrashing of civilians and ransacking of the houses during a search operation at Hawoora village in Kulgam. The protestors pelted stones on the army patrol after which the soldiers opened fire. This resulted into injuries to one youth who was identified as Arif Ahmad Lone.

The injured civilian was referred to SHMS hospital in Srinagar, from where he was shifted to SKIMS. The doctors said that the condition of injured civilian is now stable.

A senior police officer said, “A case has been registered in this incident. And we are investigating it.’’

Last week, police had filed an FIR against Army for killing three civilians at Shopian when soldiers had opened fire on the protesters at Gunowpora village who were pelting stones on the army. Villagers blamed army for using excessive force to quell the protests, while army said that they opened fire in self-defense after the protesters tried to lynch an officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd