Latest News
  • J-K: Bullet-riddled body of army officer found in Shopian

J-K: Bullet-riddled body of army officer found in Shopian

He has been identified as Umar Fayaz from Kulgam

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2017 8:53 am
Kashmir, jammu and kashmir, Army, Army officer killed, shopian, Army officer killed shopian, Kulgam, Umar Fayaz, india news His body was bullet-ridden. (Source: ANI photo)

A Lieutenant rank army officer was found killed in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday, said police. His body was bullet-riddled and he has been identified as Umar Fayaz from Kulgam, news agency ANI reported.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. S
    Subspan Raman
    May 10, 2017 at 8:26 am
    1. There should be a curfew between 9pm and 6 am in J/K for two years. 2. Villages should be fenced and guarded by security forces. We must recognise that terrorists are roaming freely within the state. Many countries with similar problems used this tactic and eliminated terrorism.
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Must Read

    May 10: Latest News