J-K: Bullet-riddled body of army officer found in Shopian

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2017 8:53 am
A Lieutenant rank army officer was found killed in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday, said police. His body was bullet-riddled and he has been identified as Umar Fayaz from Kulgam, news agency ANI reported.
More details awaited
- May 10, 2017 at 8:26 am1. There should be a curfew between 9pm and 6 am in J/K for two years. 2. Villages should be fenced and guarded by security forces. We must recognise that terrorists are roaming freely within the state. Many countries with similar problems used this tactic and eliminated terrorism.Reply