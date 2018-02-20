J-K: BSF jawan injured in sniper fire from across LoC in Tangdhar

J-K: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was critically injured. J-K: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was critically injured.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was critically injured after a Pakistani sniper fire from across the Line of Control(LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar hit him on Tuesday, PTI reported.

“The jawan was deployed at a forward defended location (FDL) along the LoC in the area when a sniper shot hit him in the stomach region,” PTI quoted official sources as saying.

“The condition of the jawan is serious and he was being evacuated on foot till last reports came in,” a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, Militants fired bullets and lobbed grenades at Malangpora water point outside Awantipora Air Force station around 6 pm, according to ANI. The firing was retaliated by Defence Security Corps (DSC) guards. Militants ran away and no loss of life and property was reported.

