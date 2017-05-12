J-K: BSF jawan dies during physical efficiency test

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

A Border Security Force constable died while participating in an over 3 km long run organized by the force as part of Junior Leadership Course for its troops at Udhampur on Friday.

Identifying the deceased as Constable Anil Kumar of 163 Battalion, a BSF spokesperson said that the junior leadership training course had been going on at its Subsidiary Training Centre on the Dhar Road in Udhampur for the last eight weeks and it was scheduled to conclude on Saturday. The course was meant for promotion of constables to Head Constable.

The final Field Physical Efficiency Test of the course started at 6.15 am on Friday. Before the start of 3.2 km run of FPET, the participants were asked about their well being and no one complained of any problem, the spokesperson pointed out.

“At 6.40 am, when Constable Anil Kumar was just few meter short of the end point, he collapsed and fell down,” the spokesperson said, adding that the doctor present there put him on oxygen as well as have CP and simultaneously evacuated him in BSF ambulance to the civil hospital in no time. But he was declared brought dead, the spokesperson said, adding that the “individual was medically fit and in the last eight weeks of training period he never complained.”

The deceased constable hailed from village Andila in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his wife Archna Devi, two sons and a daughter.

