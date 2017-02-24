J-K: BSF captures Pakistani intruder in Kathua; kills another in Pargwal

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday captured an intruder of Pakistan nationality in Kathua sector, Jammu and Kashmir and killed another intruder in Pargwal sector. The BSF observed suspicious movement close to the sentry post ahead of the fence and challenged the intruder.

The apprehended person, identified as Azhar (30), seems to be mentally unsound.

More details awaited.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd