J-K: Boy injured as Pakistani troops resort to firing along LoC in Poonch

AN eight-year-old boy was injured as Pakistani troops and Rangers resorted to unprovoked small arms fire along the Line of Control in Poonch and International Border in Arnia sectors on Friday night. Identifying the boy as Mohammad Shayad, sources said that he sustained a bullet injury in Karmara area near Poonch. The Indian army retaliated.

Meanwhile, after a daylong lull, Pakistani Rangers resumed small arms fire along the international border in the night. The BSF troops were retaliating. An over 700 civilians including men, women and children were evacuated to safer places from near the international border in the wake of heavy mortar shelling by Pakistani Rangers in Arnia, R S Pura and Ramgarh sectors on Thursday night that left seven civilians injured at various places.

The evacuation started after midnight when shelling stopped, sources said. Since then, though there has been no incident of fire from across the border till Friday evening, an uneasy calm prevailed in border villages with people keeping their fingers crossed.

The injured, who hail from Arnia and R S Pura sectors, have been identified as Kishori Lal, 40, his wife Pummi Devi, 35, both residents of village Kathar Gurdev Singh 20, of Kol Khurd, Seema Devi of Arnia, besides Sohan Singh of Sheikhi Chank near Satriyan, Roma Devi of Suchetgarh, and Om Parkash of Sheikhi Chak.

A number of houses have been damaged and many a cattle killed and injured in unprovoked and intensified Pakistani shelling going on in these sectors for the past couple of days. A BSF constable and a civilian have been killed and nearly a dozen others injured in shelling and small arms fire from across the international border which started after the visit of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to Nowshera on September 11.

The Pakistan too has suffered heavy casualties in retaliation by BSF.

Though there has been no firing since midnight last, an easy calm prevailed along the border with villagers keeping their fingers crossed. The peace here is fragile as small arms fire or mortar shell can come from Pakistan side any time, said a villager Tarsem Lal of R S Pura.

In view of the uncertainty in situation along the borders in R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors, sources said that police and civil administration have advised people not to move out of their houses and keep their lights switched off during night. The educational institutions in border areas of Arnia have been closed as a precautionary measure.

