J-K authorities seek meeting with PoK officials on cross-LoC travel, trade

By: PTI | Jammu | Published:October 30, 2017 3:59 pm
cross-LoC travel, cross-LoC trade, LoC Travel, LoC Trade, PoK, PoK officials, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Government, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Since July 10, no bus has crossed the LoC via the Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point on the route (File)
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have sought a meeting with officials of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Thursday to discuss resuming cross-LoC travel and trade via the Poonch-Rawalkote road, an official said Monday. Travel and trade via road was suspended due to repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani security forces. The cross-Line of Control (LoC) bus service was suspended on July 10 due to heavy firing and shelling by Pakistani forces.

“We have requested PoK officials – via the government -for a meeting on November 2 to decide on resuming the cross-LoC travel and trade via the Poonch-Rawalkote road,” Custodian of the cross-LoC trade (Poonch), Mohmmad Tanveer, told PTI. Tanveer said a response from PoK authorities was awaited.

Since July 10, no bus has crossed the LoC via the Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point on the route. Poonch residents engaged in barter trade between the two sides have suffered an estimated loss of Rs 63 crore following the trade suspension.

India and Pakistan have engaged in one of the worst border skirmishes along the LoC this year. Pakistan violated ceasefire with India more than 600 times till September 30, the highest in the past decade, according to the Union home ministry.

The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, the Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir had come into force in November 2003.

In July, eleven people, including nine soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in Pakistani ceasefire violations, which triggered the suspension of travel and trade along the LoC.

