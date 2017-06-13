J-K: At least nine CRPF personnel injured after militants hurl grenade in Tral

This was the second grenade attack in Tral within two days and third such incident in the valley since Sunday. (File photo) This was the second grenade attack in Tral within two days and third such incident in the valley since Sunday. (File photo)

At least nine CRPF personnel were injured, out of which three are critical after militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, according to the news agency ANI.

A police official was quoted, “The camp was housed by troops of the 180th battalion of CRPF at Ladiyar village of Tral, 35 kilometers from Srinagar”, as saying by the PTI.

He further said, “The grenade exploded inside the camp, causing splinter injuries to three jawans. They were taken to a hospital and the area around the camp was cordoned off to nab the unidentified militants.”

This was the second grenade attack in Tral within two days and third such incident in the valley since Sunday.

In a similar incident on Monday, at least two CRPF personnel were injured after militants fired UBGL grenade at a camp in the same region. A police official had said that militants had fired the grenade from an underbarrel grenade launcher (UBGL) on the camp of the CRPF’s 180 battalion located at the main town in Tral area, adding that the explosion caused minor injuries to two CRPF personnel.

