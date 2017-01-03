J-K Assembly speaker condemns disrespect to national anthem

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta

As BJP resorted to protests in the Legislative Assembly over disrespect to national anthem by members of opposition, Speaker Kavinder Gupta, on behalf of the House, on Tuesday “strongly condemned” the action. The Budget session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began on a stormy note yesterday as opposition held protests against the PDP-BJP government and continued sloganeering even when the national anthem was being played, with Governor N N Vohra cutting short his address to both Houses of the legislature and leaving amid the pandemonium.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Speaker said, “The entire House strongly condemns the disrespectful behaviour exhibited by some legislators towards the national anthem.”

Earlier, the BJP members raising slogans reached near the Well of the House and entered into verbal duels with opposition members over the insult to national anthem.

Responding to the issue raised by the members of the Treasury Benches in the morning, Gupta remarked that the national anthem is the nation’s pride and identity. “As lawmakers and representatives of the people, it is our responsibility to uphold the dignity of the national anthem,” he said.

He hoped that such disapproving action will not be repeated in future.