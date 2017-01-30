J-K Assembly condemns Congress legislators’ behaviour

As soon as Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti started her speech on Demand of Grants of departments under her charge, the Congress legislators started protesting, shouting slogans in the House. (Representational Image) As soon as Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti started her speech on Demand of Grants of departments under her charge, the Congress legislators started protesting, shouting slogans in the House. (Representational Image)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday strongly and unanimously condemned the “unparliamentary” behaviour of Congress legislators in the House on Monday. As soon as Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti started her speech on Demand of Grants of departments under her charge, the Congress legislators started protesting, shouting slogans in the House.

The House condemned the act of the Congress legislators and said that they should not raise issues in such an “unparliamentary” manner. Speaker of the Assembly Kavinder Gupta sought opinion from the House about the condemnation of the act of the legislators.