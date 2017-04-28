J-K: Army pays tribute to 3 personnel killed in Kupwara attack

Captain Yadav, Subedar Gujjar and Naik Ramana were killed in the militant attack on an army camp in Panzgam area of Kupwara yesterday while five other soldiers were injured. (Source: ANI photo) Captain Yadav, Subedar Gujjar and Naik Ramana were killed in the militant attack on an army camp in Panzgam area of Kupwara yesterday while five other soldiers were injured. (Source: ANI photo)

The army on Friday paid floral tributes to three of its personnel, including an officer, who laid down their lives while repulsing a militant attack on their camp in Kupwara district of Kashmir. Wreaths were laid on the coffins of the three soldiers — Captain Ayush Yadav, Subedar B S Gujjar and Naik B V Ramana — at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the 15 Corps here, a defence spokesman said.

He said Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu led the officers and other ranks of the army in paying floral tributes to the three soldiers before their mortal remains were flown to their native places.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan, Inspector General of Police S J M Gillani and senior paramilitary officers were also present at the wreath-laying ceremony, he added.

Captain Yadav, Subedar Gujjar and Naik Ramana were killed in the militant attack on an army camp in Panzgam area of Kupwara yesterday while five other soldiers were injured.

Captain Yadav, who hailed from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had joined the service some three years ago.

Naik Ramana (38) hailed from Visakhapatnam and served in the army for the last 18 years while Subedar Gujjar (46) had put in 26 years of service.

Two unidentified militants were killed in the retaliatory action by the army while one militant managed to escape from the scene in an injured condition.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now