A map showing the location of the Kupwara district. (Google maps) A map showing the location of the Kupwara district. (Google maps)

An army gypsy turned turtle in Kupwara district, north Kashmir, on Sunday, resulting in the loss of life of an Army major. The officer, identified as Major S R Samal, was of the 310 Field Regiment, police said.

The incident happened close to NC Pass, Sadhna Top, in the Kralpora area of the district on Sunday afternoon.

