J-K: Army jawan martyred in Pakistan firing on LoC

Martyred soldier Pawan Singh Sugra Martyred soldier Pawan Singh Sugra

An Army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian positions in Krishna Ghati sector on Tuesday afternoon.

Pointing out that the Pakistani fire came around 2.50 pm, an army spokesperson said that Indian army retaliated strongly and effectively. In the exchange of fire, Sepoy Pawan Singh Sugra was grievously injured. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Twenty one-year-old Pawan Singh hailed from village Sugri, post office Chaurpal in Gangolohat tehsil of Pithoragar district in Uttarakhand. He is survived by his parents, the spokesperson said, adding that he was a brave and sincere soldier and the nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

