J-K: Army jawan dies under mysterious circumstances inside army camp in Nagrota

An army jawan died after he sustained a bullet injury under mysterious circumstances inside an army camp at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu city on Wednesday.

Identifying the deceased jawan as Jitender Ahoja, 25, of Gujarat, sources said that the officials suspected it to be a case of suicide. After hearing the gun shot, other army personnel at the camp rushed to the spot only to find Ahoja lying on the ground, sources said, adding that an AK rifle was found lying next to his body.

He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. The police have registered a case into the matter.

