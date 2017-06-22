J-K: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Pallanwala sector

Latest News
An intense combing operation was conducted in the area which resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 and other war-like stores, the officer added.

By: PTI | Jammu | Updated: June 22, 2017 12:11 am
jammu and kashmir, LoC, Line of Control, LoC infiltration bid, jammu infiltration Pallanwala sector in Jammu (Source: Google maps)
The Army foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan-backed militants along the Line of Control in Pallanwala sector of Jammu district on Wednesday. “The alert soldiers deployed along the LOC detected and engaged suspicious movement of a group in Pallanwala sector today,” a senior Army officer said.

Our troops fired at the suspicious group, who retaliated and then ran back across LoC, he said. An intense combing operation was conducted in the area which resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 and other war-like stores, the officer added.

