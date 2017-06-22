J-K: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Pallanwala sector

Pallanwala sector in Jammu (Source: Google maps) Pallanwala sector in Jammu (Source: Google maps)

The Army foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan-backed militants along the Line of Control in Pallanwala sector of Jammu district on Wednesday. “The alert soldiers deployed along the LOC detected and engaged suspicious movement of a group in Pallanwala sector today,” a senior Army officer said.

Our troops fired at the suspicious group, who retaliated and then ran back across LoC, he said. An intense combing operation was conducted in the area which resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 and other war-like stores, the officer added.

#JKOps Infiltration bid foiled in Palanwalan Sector .Warlike stores recovered @adgpi — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) June 21, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App