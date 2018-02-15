J-K: Army foils infiltraion bid along LoC in Mendhar

Search operation is in progress now. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File) Search operation is in progress now. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Army troops on Thursday foiled a major infiltration bid from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar’s Dehri Dabsi area of Jamnu and Kashmir.

Sources said that it was a group of four people who, when challenged by troops, opened fire. The latter retaliated making them to flee back towards Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) side.

An Army spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said, ”Some suspicious movement was noticed in general area of Mendhar. Engagement has taken place. Search operation is in progress now.”

Significantly, the unsuccessful infiltration comes five days after three terrorists had barged into family quarters inside Sunjwan military station killing six soldiers and a civilian, besides injuring 10 others. All the three terrorists were gunned down by the troops.

