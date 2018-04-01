Presents Latest News
J-K: Army chief General Bipin Rawat visits Udhampur

The Army Chief’s visit to Northern Command comes a few days ahead of the culmination of rabbi harvesting season in the state.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: April 1, 2018 2:01 am
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the Northern Command Headquarters at Udhampur and reviewed the operational preparedness of Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Chief of Army Staff visited Headquarters Northern Command today. Reviewed the op preparedness, interacted with senior #military commanders and appreciated the high standards of military preparedness of #soldiers in challenging conditions,’’ tweeted a Defence Ministry spokesperson.

