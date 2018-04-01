J-K: Army chief General Bipin Rawat visits Udhampur

General Bipin Rawat reviewed the operational preparedness of Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir. General Bipin Rawat reviewed the operational preparedness of Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the Northern Command Headquarters at Udhampur and reviewed the operational preparedness of Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Chief of Army Staff visited Headquarters Northern Command today. Reviewed the op preparedness, interacted with senior #military commanders and appreciated the high standards of military preparedness of #soldiers in challenging conditions,’’ tweeted a Defence Ministry spokesperson.

The Army Chief’s visit to Northern Command comes a few days ahead of the culmination of rabbi harvesting season in the state.

