J-K: Another army jawan caught at Srinagar airport after live bullet found in his baggage

A day after a soldier was arrested for carrying grenades in baggage during the security screening , another Army jawan was detained on Tuesday after a live bullet was found in his baggage at the Srinagar International Airport. According to a security official, Pandia Raj was handed over to the Army for further investigation. He was heading to New Delhi on leave. The official also said prima facie, it appears that the bullet was left in the bag “by mistake”.

On Monday, a solider was held after two hand grenades and other ammunition were found in his baggage during the security screening. He had claimed that the ammunition had been handed over to him by a superior official in order to transport these to the national capital.

