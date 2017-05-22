J-K: Ammunitions recovered in Kupwara forest by Rashtriya Rifles

A pistol, two pistol magazines, 40 rounds of ammunition were recovered in the operation. (File Photo) A pistol, two pistol magazines, 40 rounds of ammunition were recovered in the operation. (File Photo)

Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from forest area in Handwara area of Kupwara district where a brief encounter took place with militants last night, police said today. Troops of 6 Rashtriya Rifles noticed some suspicious movement in Kehmal forest area of Handwara on Sunday and challenged the heavily armed militants, a police official said.

He said the militants opened firing towards security forces, who retaliated forcing the ultras to flee from the spot. There were casualties in the brief exchange of firing between the two sides, the official said.

During the search of the encounter scene, the army personnel recovered a pistol, two pistol magazines, 40 rounds of ammunition, one power bank with battery charging cable, a binocular, seven dry batteries, an axe and a walking stick, he said. Police has registered a case under various sections of law in connection with the incident.

