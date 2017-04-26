J-K: Amid student protests, govt orders suspension of internet services for a month

A burqa clad Kashmiri school girl throws stones at Indian paramilitary soldiers during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) A burqa clad Kashmiri school girl throws stones at Indian paramilitary soldiers during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, April 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

In the wake of prevailing situation in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered suspension of internet services in the trouble-hit region for a period of one month or till further orders are in place. According to officials, the Home Department via a order said that internet services in the Valley shall not be transmitted with immediate effect for a period of one month or till further orders.

Officials further said that the state home department has invoked powers conferred on it under Indian Telegraph Act and Information Technology Act to take this decision. However, it was not clear whether the order affects all internet services or just the mobile internet services, which are already suspended since April 17.

The banned services in Kashmir include Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, QQ, wechat, Qzone, tumblr, google+, Baidu and Skype.

“In the interest of maintenance of public order, the Government, in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2007 hereby direct all Internet Service Providers (ISPs), that any message or class of messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject or any pictorial content through the following social networking sites shall not be transmitted in the Kashmir Valley, with immediate effect, for a period of one month or till further orders, whichever is earlier.(Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, QQ, WeChat, Qzone, Tumblr, Google+, Baidu, Skype, Viber, Line , Snapchat, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, YouTube, Vine, Xanga, Buzznet and Flickr),” read the order issued by the state government.

It also said that the violation of the order would be dealt with in accordance with relevant provisions of law.

Amid widespread protests by students in the valley against alleged highhandedness of security forces, the mobile internet services in Kashmir were snapped last Monday. According to authorities, such steps by students are due to social media.

