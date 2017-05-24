J-K: Alert in Kathua border area

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

An alert has been sounded in the border belt of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir following reports about sighting of three armed men moving in suspicious manner in the area, police said. The BSF and the police have been put on high alert and security has been enhanced after the movement of the suspicious men was reported Tuesday in Bobiyan area in Hiranagar sector of the International Border, a police officer said.

The security forces carried out a cordon-and-search but found nothing suspect. “We have analysed all these areas and conducted operation till today but nothing has been found,” the officer said.

Kathua has witnessed a number of terror attacks carried out by terrorists after sneaking in from Pakistan through the IB. In March 2015, two heavily-armed terrorists in Army uniform stormed a police station on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua, killing five people, before being gunned down by the state police and the security forces in a fierce gunfight.

