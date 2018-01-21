J-K: After brief lull, Pakistani troops resume mortar shelling along LoC

Meanwhile, death toll in Saturday exchange of fire along the border has risen to five as one more army personnel succumbed to injuries at the hospital (Representational Image) Meanwhile, death toll in Saturday exchange of fire along the border has risen to five as one more army personnel succumbed to injuries at the hospital (Representational Image)

While international border remained peaceful, Pakistani troops after a brief lull of few hours restarted unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector on Sunday evening. Pointing out that they were targetting forward Indian positions along the LoC in the area, sources said that Indian troops were also retaliating strongly and effectively. The exchange of fire between two sides was in progress.

Along the international border from Pargwal to Kathua, a tenuous calm prevailed since Saturday evening. “Border was almost calm except a few rounds/shells in Arnia area,” official sources said. Meanwhile, death toll in Saturday exchange of fire along the border has risen to five as one more army personnel succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The deceased soldier has been identified as Signalman Chandan Kumar Rai,25,of village Nadesar in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district. He is survived by his father Satya Prakash Rai.

With this, the number of people killed on Indian side during the current month has risen to 12 including three army men, three BSF personnel and six civilians and injuries to nearly 50 others. Of them, ten have died during the last four days. The toll has been almost equal to the number of causalities on the Indian side during entire 2017 when nearly a dozen people including security force personnel were killed and less than three dozen injured on the entire border from Kathua to Poonch district.

Most of the villages along the international border continue to bear a deserted look as almost entire population had shifted to safer places in view of escalation along the border during the past four days. Sources said that most of the people had shifted to their relatives.

