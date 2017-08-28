J-K: 7 of family killed in road accident, CM Mehbooba Mufti expresses grief

A police spokesman said the vehicle was on its way from Rajouri to Jammu when it rolled down about 60 feet and hit the river bed. (Source: ANI) A police spokesman said the vehicle was on its way from Rajouri to Jammu when it rolled down about 60 feet and hit the river bed. (Source: ANI)

A government official, his wife and their three children were among seven members of a family killed today after their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a river in hilly Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed shock and grief over the accident and said the growing number of road incidents in the hilly areas of the state call for a review of the status of passenger safety, vehicle and road conditions and other parameters.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said that seven members of the family, traveling in their private car, were killed in the accident, which occurred near Narian around 5 pm. He said the police rushed to the scene of the accident and retrieved all the seven bodies from the vehicle. A police spokesman said the vehicle was on its way from Rajouri to Jammu when it rolled down about 60 feet and hit the river bed.

The deceased have been identified as 41-year-old Mahmood Ahmad, personal assistant to deputy commissioner Rajouri, his wife Jamila Begum (38) and their children — Rehan (11), Alisha (9) and Husnain (7) — his brother Abdul Aziz (32) and sister Akhter Begum (25), he said.

Terming the deaths in the accident as “unfortunate”, Mehbooba, in her message, conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved family.

