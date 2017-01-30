J-K: 5 soldiers rescued after avalanche die, toll 20

A view of the site of severe avalanche in J & K PTI Photo (PTI1_27_2017_000182B) A view of the site of severe avalanche in J & K PTI Photo (PTI1_27_2017_000182B)

Five soldiers, who were rescued by the Army after they were trapped under snow in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, succumbed on Monday, soon after they were taken to Srinagar for treatment. With this, the toll of armymen killed in avalanches in the Valley since January 25 has risen to 20. “The five soldiers who were trapped under snow after the caving-in of a track in Machil sector on January 28, and subsequently rescued after a gruelling day-long mission, were today (Monday) evacuated to Srinagar for specialist medical care, despite persistent poor weather conditions. Unfortunately, all the bravehearts have succumbed,” defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

The five soldiers were on way to their post at Machil sector, close to the Line of Control in Kupwara, when the track they were moving on caved in. The Army launched an operation and rescued them. Army officials have said that the soldiers could not be immediately taken to Srinagar because of adverse weather conditions.

On Monday, the Army also airlifted the bodies of the 14 soldiers killed in two avalanches in Gurez five days ago. “The mortal remains of the 14 martyrs in Gurez, which couldn’t be evacuated earlier because of inclement weather, were brought to Srinagar in Air Force helicopters,” Defence spokesperson Kalia said, adding, “The mortal remains of the brave soldiers will be taken to their native places tomorrow (Tuesday) for last rites”.

The Army has a large number of high-altitude posts in Jammu and Kashmir that are vulnerable to avalanches in winter. In the past, soldiers would shift to relatively safer posts during winter and return later. The practice, however, was discontinued after Pakistani troops captured several posts vacated by the Army in winter in Kargil, leading to the 1999 Kargil War.

Though the Army hasn’t been vacating these posts since the Kargil War, not many casualties have been reported in the recent years owing to low snowfall in the Valley. But, this year, the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall that triggered avalanches in mountainous areas.

