J-K: 28 students crack JEE Mains after Army-backed coaching classes

Of the 40 students from J&K the Army had trained for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering, 28 have qualified for the advanced-level examination. “The Army’s Kashmir Super-40 initiative for coaching J&K youth for engineering entrance exams broke all previous records when 26 boys and two girls cracked the IIT-JEE Mains Exam, 2017,” said defence spokesperson Col. Rajesh Kaliya. “Achieving a success rate of 78 per cent, the result of the Army’s Kashmir Super 40 is on a par with the best IIT coaching centres in the country.”

Buoyed by the performance, the Army has decided to increase the number of candidates to 50 and include five girl students from next year. The training is imparted by the army’s training partner Centre for Social Responsibility & Learning (CSRL) and Petronet LNG. The students get the coaching for free. The initiative is sponsored under a CSR initiative of Petronet LNG.

“This initiative by the Army is a successful step towards providing a platform for underprivileged but talented students of J&K to excel in their careers,” Kaliya said. “These (students) include nine students from South Kashmir, ten from North Kashmir, seven from Ladakh and two from the Jammu region,” the spokesperson said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now