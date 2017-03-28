J-K: 127 cross-border infiltration attempts in 3 years, government tells Rajya Sabha

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A total of 59 army personnel have been killed since 2016 in counter-terror operations and foiling cross border infiltration attempts in Jammu and Kashmir, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Replying to a question, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre also said that 127 cross-border infiltration attempts were made in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years including 88 last year.

He said that 49 army personnel lost their lives in terror incidents, counter-terror operations and foiling infiltration attempts in the year 2016 while the number till March 17 this year was 10.

The MoS Defence said 28 infiltration attempts were made in 2015, 88 in 2016 and 11 till February this year.

To another query, Bhamre said the number of appeals filed against soldiers with disability in respect of ex-servicemen in Supreme Court between 2014-16 was approximately 794.

The percentage of appeals against soldiers with disability out of all appeals is 61.5 per cent while the number of appeals ruled in favour of the government is only one.

“The Ministry of Defence has taken several steps to reduce the litigation in respect of defence personnel including soldiers with disability.

“Recently, the Defence Ministry has issued order for implementation of One rank One Pension on November 7, 2015 and delinking of 33 years qualifying service with effect from January 1, 2006 for pre-2006 retirees on August 30, 2016,” he said.

In response to a separate query, he said the onus was clearly on Pakistan to create a conducive environment free of violence and terrorism for addressing all matters of mutual concern between the two countries.

“India wants to maintain peace and calm along the LoC and remains committed by the tenets of ceasefire understanding of 2003,” he said.

Replying to a separate question, Bhamre said the number of women officers in the army, excluding those in general and medical branch, is 1,528 while the number for Navy is 469 and Air Force 1,581.

He said the army has recruited 407 women officers since 2013 while the IAF inducted 644 women personnel and Navy recruited 186 during the period, excluding those in general and medical branch.

