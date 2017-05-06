Army apprehends 12-year-old Pakistani boy who was moving along border under suspicious circumstances

Pakistan, ceasefire violation, Krishna Ghati ceasefire violation, poonch ceasefire violation, pakistan ceasefire violation, kashmir, kashmir news, pakistan news, rajnath singh, Pakistan, ceasefire violation, Krishna Ghati ceasefire violation, poonch ceasefire violation, pakistan ceasefire violation, kashmir, kashmir news, pakistan news, rajnath singh,

Indian Army on late Friday evening apprehended a 12-year-old boy from Pakistan who had been moving along the border in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district under suspicious circumstances. Identified as Ashford Ali Chauhan, son of Hussain Malik, a retired Constable of Pakistan’s Baloch Regiment, the boy hailed from Dunger Pel village in Samani tehsil of Bhimber district in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Pointing out that he was moving under suspicious circumstances and he immediately surrendered on being challenged by troops, Army said that the boy appears to have been sent by terrorists in connivance with Pakistan Army to do recee of the area to find possible infiltration routes. He has been handed over to the police.

Significantly, the apprehension has come nearly a week after Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) comprising it’s army regulars and terrorists sneaked into the Indian side and mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers during ceasefire violation along the LoC in Poonch district.

