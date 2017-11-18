IT raids in Chennai: Rebel AIADMK leader Dhinakaran says ‘attempts being made to destroy our family’

T T V Dhinakaran. (File photo) T T V Dhinakaran. (File photo)

Following the Income Tax (IT) raids at the premises of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence, AIADMK rebel leader T T V Dinakaran on Saturday said the action has been taken in order to destroy the family. “Attempts being made to destroy our family using the Income Tax department, we are not scared and won’t run away,” Dhinakaran was quoted by ANI as saying.

After getting orders from court, the I-T department around 9 pm on Friday had raided the premises of Poes garden. Following the searches, Dhinakaran had blamed state Chief Minister E Palaniswami (EPS) and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) behind the searches. He said, “The raids shows OPS and EPS would commit any treachery to save their posts. The searches are an assault on Amma’s legacy and EPS and OPS are behind it. People behind these raids have to answer one crore ADMK cadres.”

Meanwhile, AIDMK MLA Kalai Rajan accused the BJP and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley behind the searches. He added that Amma’s house is a temple for AIDMK cadres.

As per a report in PTI, the IT department while conducting a five-day-long search at Jaya TV office had detected an undisclosed income of Rs 1,430 crore in respect of 10 assesses groups, which included those linked to jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala and their associates. However, Vivek Jayaraman, head of Jaya TV and nephew of Sasikala, commenting on the raids said that the actions ‘don’t seem’ to be politically motivated.

Jayaraman while speaking to media on Tuesday said, “They asked for documents of companies, and I offered explanation in detail. Besides, they questioned about jewels given to my wife during our wedding. I will submit the relevant accounts in the next two-three days.”

He added, “If I have illegally made money, I should be answerable. Even if I am a politician or minister. They have done their job. We are ready to cooperate with agencies.”

In another incident, IT department on Thursday questioned the manager of Kodanadu Estate in Nilgiris district. The manager, Natarajan, was look into the affairs of the estate along with the Green Tea Estate, a few kilometres away from Kodanadu, which was brought by Jayalalithaa and Sasikala five years ago.

(with inputs from PTI)

