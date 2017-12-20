Day before R K Nagar bypoll, TTV Dinakaran faction releases video of Jayalalithaa in hospital

J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil CM and AIADMK supremo, at Apollo hospitals in Chennai. J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil CM and AIADMK supremo, at Apollo hospitals in Chennai.

P Vetrivel, close aide of TTV Dinakaran and one of the disqualified MLAs supporting V K Sasikala faction, released a video of late Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, which was reportedly shot at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai where she was hospitalised in September 2016 until her death in December last year. Vetrivel said the video was shot by Sasikala after Jayalalithaa was shifted from critical care unit to her room in Apollo Hospital. He refused to answer the motive behind releasing the video now.

The release of the video, a day before the bypoll at late Jayalalithaa’s R K Nagar constituency, is being seen as an attempt to counter allegations and rumours that held V K Sasikala and her family responsible for the AIADMK supremo’s death. Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran is one of the powerful candidates in the bypoll.

The video is released at a time when the ruling faction headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his ministers too have been making statements triggering suspicions at Sasikala and her family.

Top sources in Dinakaran faction said the video was shot by none other than Sasikala during her treatments in Apollo. Also Read: R K Nagar bypoll: As campaign ends in Chennai, Jayalalithaa’s AIADMK flounders

Last September, after state ministers supporting the ruling faction, raised allegations against Sasikala family that leaders were forced to give false stories about Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation, Dinakaran had stated that there was no mystery or nothing to hide in Jayalalithaa’s treatments. He also added that his aunt Sasikala shot a video of Jayalalithaa from her hospital bed. “It was Amma (Jayalalithaa) who insisted to shoot the video of her weight loss, her video in which she was watching TV. As she was wearing night wear, we do not want to release them,” Dinakaran had said.

The video is expected to clear off rumours that Jayalalithaa was brought dead to Apollo Hospital and will also play as crucial evidence before the court of inquiry on Jayalalithaa’s death.

