J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri sector, jawan injured; Indian Army retaliates

A jawan has been injured in Uri ceasefire violation that took place on Monday evening, news agency ANI reported. Pakistan is using artillery shells to targeted several posts. The Indian Army is strongly retaliating to heavy shelling and firing. This comes hours after a nine-year-old girl and an army jawan were killed in a ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Rajouri’s Manjakote sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least two other civilians were critically injured in the ceasefire violation in Rajouri’s Manjakote sector.
IANS quoted Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta as saying: “Pakistan, initiating the attack, resorted to the unprovoked targeting of the Indian positions on the LoC in Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The indiscriminate firing using small arms, automatics and mortars that started from 7.30 a.m. is still on.”
Soon after the attack, India conveyed a stern message to Pakistan that it reserves the right to retaliate appropriately against any incident of ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.
More details awaited
- Jul 17, 2017 at 6:30 pmThey are reading the news of Chinese standoff in Bhutan border so wants to play dirty politics! They are living in fools paradise! Better take care of terror inside Pak or else will be doomed.Reply
- Jul 17, 2017 at 5:56 pmWhat if we have a mock fight two teams India and its allies vs China and its allies with out involving civilians. The militaries fight it our with some rules and a time line and the team that looses withdraws their troops and goes back to the old status quo. The battle field can be on the moon or else where, the land and sea on earth is already part destroyed by these very parties. so thats not an option.Reply
- Jul 17, 2017 at 5:48 pmगांधी नको राजे शिवाजी हवे!! भारताच्या नोट-वर!! तरच तरुणाना प्रेरणा मिळेल!! पाक-चीनला धडकी भरेल!! महात्मा?? गांधी साहेब हे एक वैचारिक अतिरेकी होते !! यात शंका नाही. स्वतंत्र-नंतर पाकिस्तान-विरुद्ध, निजाम-विरुद्ध, गांधी-जिचे शिष्योत्तम नेहरू-पटेल यांनी सशस्त्र सेने वापरली !! अ-हिंसा तत्व नव्हे !! हिंदी-चिनी भाई भाई फसल्यावर चीनने भारतावर १९६१ मध्ये चक्क हल्ला केला!! तेंव्हा तर नेहरू सायबाचा बोबडीच वळली?? असो. थोर गांधीने भारतात लोकशाहीचा सर्व-प्रथम निर्घृण खून केला?? १९३७-३८ मध्ये नेताजी-सुभाष बाबू गांधीच्या उमेदवाराला हरवून बहुमताने निवडून आले होते !! पण गांधीने अ- कार पुकारला, आणि नेताजींना राजीनामा देण्यास भाग पाडले !! तीच पद्धत पुढे दिल्लीने राज्यांच्या मुख्यमंत्रांविरुद्ध वापरली !! तरी नथुरामने गांधींना मारले हि फार मोठी चूक केली?? त्यामुळे गांधी हुतात्मा झाले आणि त्यांचे महत्व अति वाढले !! त्यांच्या गंभीर घोड-चुका कोणी लक्षात घेत नाही?? मुस्लिम-दलित यांचे अतिरेकी लांगुन-चलन हि तर फार फार मोठ्ठी चूक.. त्यामुळे सामान नागरी कायदा झाला नाही? मुस्लिम महिऊलांवर घोर अन्याय झाला.Reply