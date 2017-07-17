J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri sector, jawan injured; Indian Army retaliates

Pakistan targets several posts, Indian Army retaliates. Pakistan targets several posts, Indian Army retaliates.

A jawan has been injured in Uri ceasefire violation that took place on Monday evening, news agency ANI reported. Pakistan is using artillery shells to targeted several posts. The Indian Army is strongly retaliating to heavy shelling and firing. This comes hours after a nine-year-old girl and an army jawan were killed in a ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Rajouri’s Manjakote sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least two other civilians were critically injured in the ceasefire violation in Rajouri’s Manjakote sector.

IANS quoted Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta as saying: “Pakistan, initiating the attack, resorted to the unprovoked targeting of the Indian positions on the LoC in Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The indiscriminate firing using small arms, automatics and mortars that started from 7.30 a.m. is still on.”

Soon after the attack, India conveyed a stern message to Pakistan that it reserves the right to retaliate appropriately against any incident of ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

