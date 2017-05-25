J Dey murder trial: Witness identifies Chhota Rajan’s voice

IN journalist J Dey’s murder case, a witnessss who had received a call from Chhota Rajan after Dey’s death, identified the gangster’s voice recorded in an intercepted conversation. The witness, an acquaintance of accused, Vinod Asrani (deceased), told the court that he had received a call from Rajan on August 4, 2011, when the gangster discussed the murder of Dey. The witness, however, said that he was not sure of the contents of the statement purportedly given by him to the Mumbai Police in 2011 as well as a statement recorded before the magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

During his cross-examination by advocates Anshuman Sinha and Santosh Deshpande, the witness said that since he could not speak, write or understand Marathi, he did not know the contents of his statement. As per the Mumbai police statement recorded in 2011, Rajan had, in the phone call, told the witness that journalist Jigna Vora, named as one of the accused in the case, had given him details about Dey, including his residential address, office address, motorcycle number and other information about his daily routine.

The intercepted call, played in the courtroom on Wednesday, however, had no mention of Vora’s role as mentioned in the statement. The conversation instead, had Rajan claiming that Dey wrote against him and that Vora and many others had spoken against Dey. The deposition will continue on Thursday.

