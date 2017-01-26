J Dey murder case: Journalist turns hostile in court

CBI headquarters. (File Photo) CBI headquarters. (File Photo)

IN THE J Dey murder case, a senior journalist of a Hindi daily was declared hostile by the prosecution on Wednesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has annexed a statement of the journalist in its chargesheet filed last year. According to the statement, the journalist had told the CBI that when accused Satish Kaliya and his associates were being taken to court after their arrest, Kaliya had spoken to him and other journalists. The statement claims that Kaliya, who is alleged to have fired the shots at Dey, had said that if he had been aware that Dey was a reporter, he would not have killed him.

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that while deposing on Wednesday, the journalist said that while he had given a statement to the CBI, he had not said anything about Kaliya’s alleged statement to reporters.

He further said that he was not present in court on that particular day. The prosecution then declared him hostile. Gharat then cross-examined the journalist and asked him whether he had sought a statement from the CBI to see what was attributed to him. The journalist told court that the statement was recorded in short-hand and he did not seek a copy and he was surrounded by CBI officials.

The prosecution also examined another witness who is a partner in a publishing house. The witness told court that in 2011, a book on the growth of wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim was proposed to be written by Dey. The witness told the court that a proposal of the book was made through email and sent to the editor of the publishing house but it could not materialise.

The CBI in its chargesheet against gangster Chhota Rajan and others claims that the senior crime journalist Dey was killed over his proposed books which the gangster felt showed him in poor light.