J Dey had received calls from Chhota Rajan, claims witness

A WITNESS before the special court in the J Dey murder case said that the senior journalist had received calls from gangster Chhota Rajan days before his murder.

The witness, who worked as a real estate agent in the city, told the court that Dey was his friend and they would meet thrice a week. The witness told court that he had met Dey the week he was shot dead on June 11, 2011. He said that Dey had spoken to him about receiving a call from Rajan to which he had asked him to take care. The witness further said that Dey had told him that he might have committed some mistake to receive calls from the gangster.

The CBI claims that Dey’s murder took place at the behest of Rajan who was unhappy at the way he was being projected by Dey in his articles and a proposed book. Other witnesses including Dey’s wife had told the court that Dey was seen disturbed after receiving phone calls a few days before his murder.