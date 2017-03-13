Jammu-Kashmir police arrest two absconders

Two persons, who had escaped from a police station in Himachal Pradesh around four years ago, were on Monday arrested in the district. Bagh Ali alais Baggu was apprehended by a team from the Miran Sahib Police Station. He was evading arrest since 2013 and was charged in various crimes in 2013, 2014 and 2016, they said.

The court has already issued a warrant against him, police said.

Ali had escaped along with another person, Mureed Ahmed, who has been nabbed, from the Nurpur Police Station in Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The arrest was made by Inspector Pawan Kumar.