IVRI: Human-animal conflicts due to hunger behind Sitapur dog attacks

An Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) report has blamed “intense animal-human conflict due to hunger” following the closure of abattoirs for the dog attacks that have killed around a dozen children in Sitapur.

The report, which was submitted to Sitapur district magistrate on Wednesday, said community dogs were responsible for the attacks. It blamed hunger for the dogs’ aggression that resulted in the attacks.

The report asked authorities to provide adequate food to the community dogs to prevent the attacks. It suggested that the “aggressive community dogs” be kept in a secure location.

The report ruled out the possibility of rabid dogs having carried out the attacks. An IVRI team had taken saliva samples from three out of the eight dogs caught. All the three samples were found negative for rabies. The report asked the district administration to vaccinate community dogs even if the involvement of the rabid canines has been ruled out.

It noted that the dogs had killed around 100 goats but no post-mortem had been conducted on them. “…the dogs… did not eat them.”

The report quoted veterinary officers saying that earlier stray dogs would eat offal discarded at a tannery located nearby till the abattoirs in the area were closed. It has suggested proper disposal of waste and offals to avoid attracting stray dogs.

The report called for ensuring postmortem of every dog killed and sending relevant samples to the IVRI, besides proper carcass disposal, animal birth control, community awareness programmes on safe human-dog interaction. It suggested proper medication with calming drugs to lower aggression of dogs.

Sitapur district magistrate Sheetal Verma said they are acting on the IVRI’s suggestions. “The sterilisation of animals is in process. Our teams are spreading awareness among people.”

