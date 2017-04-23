I’ve received death threats: Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi

Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi Subham Dutta Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi Subham Dutta

Religious leader Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, who has been at loggerheads with Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam over his tweet about the use of loudspeakers for azaan, on Saturday claimed he has received death threats from an anonymous person.

Quaderi, who claims to be the 35th descendent of the “Holy Prophet of Islam” (Prophet Mohammad), submitted a complaint to both the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar as well as the Entally police station.

“Around12.50 pm, I received a message on my phone. It was an abusive message which said ‘himmat kaise hui Sonu Nigam ke khilaf baat karne ki jo Hindustan ki shaan hai’ (How dare you say anything against Sonu Nigam, who is the pride of the nation?),” Quaderi said on Saturday, adding the message went on to say, “‘Tujhe aur tere parivar ko banduk ki goliyon se bhun dunga’ (I will shoot you and your family).”

“After I received the message, I called the number it was sent from several times, but my calls were cut off. I then approached the police. I am not going to back down despite the threats. My demand remains the same. Sonu Nigam must apologise. If not, he should fulfil my other two demands (wearing a garland of shoes around his neck and going to each household and apologising) if he is so in need of money, and I’ll have it sent to him,” he said.

Quaderi had earlier clarified that he had never issued a fatwa against Sonu Nigam, being neither a Maulana nor a Mufti.

“What I said about Sonu Nigam was simply my personal opinion,” he had said.

Quaderi claims to have as many as four lakh disciples. His home is in Bagnan, Howrah, where he lives with his family. He also runs a khanka (ashram) in the area. Belonging to the Kadriya Sufi group, Quaderi claims his followers include people from outside of Islam.

He considers himself a “peer” and not a Muslim cleric.

