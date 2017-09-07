Ivanka Trump to speak at entrepreneurship summit in Hyderabad

Ivanka, Advisor to the President, would lead the US delegation, a US Embassy notification had earlier said.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Ivanka, Advisor to the President, would lead the US delegation, a US Embassy notification had earlier said.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump is expected to speak in a session at the 3-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit here in November, said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries. “She is coming here on November 28. She will attend the inaugural session on November 28. She will also be participating in a session on November 29 in the morning and then she will leave,” Ranjan told reporters today.

The theme of the summit will be ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’, highlighting the critical role women play in fostering global growth and prosperity. Ivanka, Advisor to the President, would lead the US delegation, a US Embassy notification had earlier said.

“Honoured to lead the US delegation to GES2017 in India and meet with Prime Minister Modi and passionate entrepreneurs from around the globe!” Ivanka had earlier tweeted.

A senior state official said the Telangana government is in touch with the US Embassy and will reveal details about the programme in due course.

