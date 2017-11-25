Ivanka Trump to get President-level security

Ivanka Trump in Hyderabad: Over 1,200 entrepreneurs will attend the summit, including 350 from the US. (Reuters/File) Ivanka Trump in Hyderabad: Over 1,200 entrepreneurs will attend the summit, including 350 from the US. (Reuters/File)

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump will get Presidential-level security in India in the wake of heightened threat perception, official sources said on Friday. Ivanka, who is an advisor to the US President, will address the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) on November 28 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre in Hitec City, the southern city’s information technology hub housing many US tech giants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, will address the summit.

Ivanka’s keynote speech is expected to focus on women entrepreneurs, the challenges surrounding them and the need to provide them a better ecosystem to flourish, sources said. Apart from the keynote address, she will also speak on panels on women’s entrepreneurship and workforce development, both key aspects of her West Wing portfolio.

Over 1,200 entrepreneurs will attend the summit, including 350 from the US. Modi will also host a dinner for Ivanka, possibly at Falaknuma Palace. The guest list is being worked out, but it is expected to be attended by a group of entrepreneurs and top officials from both sides. She is likely to fly out on November 29.

There are possible plans to take her to the Old City in Hyderabad, around the iconic Charminar, but the programme schedule is under wraps because of security concerns. Ivanka was invited to the summit by Modi when he visited the White House in June. Speaking to reporters over a conference call last Tuesday, she had called the summit “a testament to the strong friendship” of the two countries, as well as an event to spotlight “the growing economic and security partnership between our two nations”.

The theme of the summit, in its eighth year, is Women First and Prosperity for All, which she said “demonstrates the Trump administration’s commitment to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive”.

She will be joined by US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, as well as US Treasurer Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs Neomi Rao, USAID administrator Mark Green and Overseas Private Investment Corporation president and CEO Ray Washburne, among others.

