Ivanka Trump to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India tomorrow

Ivanka Trump, the advisor and daughter of US President Donald Trump, has said the Global Entrepreneurship Summit co-hosted by India and America is a testament to their growing economic and security partnership.

Ivanka will be leading a delegation of senior Trump administration officials and entrepreneurs at the three-day Summit in Hyderabad beginning tomorrow.

To be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 1200 young entrepreneurs, a majority of whom are women, from 127 countries would attend the summit.

In addition some 300 investors and ecosystem supporters are also attending the mega event.

The world’s largest gathering of young entrepreneurs is being co-hosted by India and the United States.

It is “a testament to the strong friendship between our two people and the growing economic and security partnership between our two nations,” Ivanka Trump told reporters during a preview of her India visit.

Ivanka, 36, has travelled to India before, but this is her maiden trip to the country as a senior presidential advisor.

Accompanied by several top administrations official, a large number of Indian Americans are part of her delegation, which numbers 350 from 38 states.

Prime Minister Modi had personally invited Ivanka to participate in the GES, which is being held in India for the first time, when he travelled to the US in June.

This year’s summit theme, ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’, demonstrates the Trump administration’s commitment to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive, she told reporters last week.

Five per cent of entrepreneurs at GES are 30 years or younger. The youngest entrepreneur is 13 and the oldest entrepreneur is 84.

Ivanka said she aims for this summit to serve as an open and collaborative environment for the exchange of ideas, to broaden networks, and to empower entrepreneurs to take their ideas and passion to the next level.

“The US and India will continue to work together to increase economic opportunities and inclusive growth. I very much look forward to my visit and to seeing Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister Swaraj once again,” she said.

The summit would also be the first major engagement of the new American Ambassador to India, Ken Juster.

“Amazing first week in India! Thanks so much for the warm welcome. Looking forward to exploring this fascinating country. Excited to begin my journey in Hyderabad at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit!” he tweeted last week.

