Ivanka Trump’s Hyderabad visit: Address at GES, dinner likely with PM Modi and a possible sightseeing

Ivanka Trump will lead the US contingent at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad (Source: REUTERS) Ivanka Trump will lead the US contingent at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad (Source: REUTERS)

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump is visiting India on November 28 with her husband Jared Kushner to address the inaugural session of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES ) in Hyderabad, which will be a three-day event, co-hosted by India and the US. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the summit which has invited 1,500 entrepreneurs from across the world.

When Modi invited Ivanka

It was Prime Minister Modi himself who had invited Ivanka for a visit to India during his US visit in June this year. “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall,” Ivanka had tweeted back then. “Delighted to have met you at the White House. Look forward to welcoming you in India for the summit later this year,” Modi had tweeted back.

Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall. pic.twitter.com/ZNwmTTnGYD — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 27, 2017

Look forward to Ms. Ivanka Trump’s presence at #GES 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of the US delegation. @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2017

In addition to the Global Entrepreneurship Network, several US companies such as Amazon, Amway, CNBC, Cognizant, Dell, Google, Intel, Kauffman Foundation, Salesforce, Silicon Valley Bank and Walmart are supporting the GES 2017. GES, in its eighth edition now, was started by former US President Barack Obama in 2010. The NITI Aayog will be organising the event in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and Andhra Pradesh government.

What is the Global Entrepreneurship Summit

According to the US State Department, GES aims at introducing wannabe entrepreneurs to investors from around the globe and creating new investment and collaboration opportunities while giving American entrepreneurs and investors a chance to meet their international counterparts and build lasting relationships. It also aims to highlight entrepreneurship as means to address some of the most intractable global challenges.

Ivanka’s possible schedule

Ivanka is scheduled to attend the summit at Hyderabad International Convention Centre from 4 pm to 6 pm where she will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. An audio-visual presentation featuring India’s great innovations will also be made at the inaugural ceremony. Ivanka will also take a walk through the corridor of the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, where the summit is going to be held. During this walkthrough, she will get to see various exhibits highlighting India’s achievements.

She will also visit a hall named “Innovation Village” where India’s achievements in various sectors will be on display. Later, she is expected to attend a dinner hosted by PM Modi at Taj Falaknuma, a palace hotel in Hyderabad. She will speak at a session on “women first, prosperity for all” at a session during the summit the next day. Ivanka may also attend a concert by music maestro AR Rahman, who will be on his multi-city tour titled AR Rahman Encore.

ALSO READ: The importance of being Ivanka Trump, now PM’s invitee to India

This is going to be Ivanka’s first trip to Asia and that too all by herself because of which the US wants no compromise with her security. Authorities back in the US feel that the threat perception to Ivanka is “very high” following which they have requested the Indian government that not even the slightest information about her schedule should be disclosed to the public.

An official from Telangana government told reporters that if the officials in the US think that too much information about her movements has gone out and her security is threatened, they may even cancel the visit.”We ourselves don’t have complete information about her visit,” IANS quoted a Telangana government official as saying.

Hyderabad wants no beggars on its streets

Hundreds of foreign delegates are expected to attend the summit to be held at Hitec City from November 28 to 30 and the Hyderabad administration has been busy with the preparations ahead of Ivanka’s visit. Just a few days ago, 400 beggars were removed from the streets of Hyderabad since the Telangana government wants the city to be seen as a global capital.

Hyderabad Police had conducted a similar operation when Bill Clinton visited in 2000. Officials said US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka may do some sightseeing and she will also interact with entrepreneurs. The five-day World Telugu Conference is also going to be held from December 15 which would be attended by hundreds of NRIs.

(With IANS inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd