Ivanka Trump on GES 2017: The summit is a ‘testament’ to strong India-US friendship

Ivanka Trump has asserted that the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 being hosted by India along with the US is a testament to the “strong friendship” between the two countries. Daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, Ivanka is arriving on November 28 in Hyderabad to attend the three-day summit that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ivanka will lead the US contingent, which will highlight the theme of “Women First, Prosperity for All” and focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

For the first time in its eight editions, Ivanka was quoted by PTI as saying that the summit “demonstrates the administration’s commitment to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive”. Also Read | With colours and clay, Hyderabad readies to greet Ivanka Trump

The 36-year-old further said she very much looks forward to her visit. India, she said, is “a great friend and partner” of US. The goal of the collaboration is to grow the shared economic and security partnership, she said.

She will be participating in two panels. The plenary session will discuss the theme “Be the Change – Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership”, and the Wednesday morning breakout session will discuss “We Can Do It! Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training”.

Ivanka is likely to spend some time sightseeing, including a possible stop at the Charminar during her visit.

The 8th edition of the summit is being hosted by NITI Aayog in partnership with US government. The three-day summit, to be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries, would have around 350 participants from US, a large number of whom are Indian-Americans. Women will represent 52.5 per cent of the entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters at the GES 2017. In fact, more than 10 countries including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Israel will be represented by an all-women delegation, the State Department said.

