GES 2017 Live Updates: Ivanka Trump says technology offers tremendous opportunities to women

Inaugurated on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump, the 8th edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad will begin with a plenary session on the issue ‘Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training’ on its second day. Circling around the theme ‘women first, prosperity for all’, the session on Wednesday aims to boost female participation in the workforce through increased access to skills, training, education, and career counselling.

The 8th edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit is being hosted by NITI Aayog in partnership with US government. The three-day event, to be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries, would have around 350 participants from the US, a large number of whom are Indian-Americans. Women will represent 52.5 per cent of the entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters at the GES 2017. Read | GES 2017 in Hyderabad: All you need to know about the summit

Here are the live updates of the second day of the summit:

10.27 am: Talking about the merits of inculcating various ideas, Karen Quintos said, “Business outcomes are great when you have diverse thinking.”

10.25 am: “If you educate a woman you educate a generation,” Chanda Kochhar said.

10.20 am: “Having equal gender representation is a financial positive to businesses today besides being a social responsibility,” Ivanka Trump said.

10.15 am: Bringing up the issue of prejudices inherent in the society, Dell EMC, Chief Customer Officer, Karen Quiontos said, “The biases that exist in society have to be addressed, and men need to be a part of that conversation. Business outcomes are great when you have diverse thinking.”

10.10 am: Cherie Blair talked about the need for women to build confidence in themselves. “Women need the 3C’s Confidence, Capabilities, access to Capital…Men need to understand that women are their equals,” she said.

10.05 am: Ivanka Trump also brought up the issue of building and adopting polices for the modern working family. “We need policy that supports the modern working family,” she said.

10.00 am: Stressing on the need to create an environment which empowers women, Chanda Kochhar said, “We don’t have special policies for women. But we focus on creating a work environment for women, so they feel confident that its on the basis of their merit they rise.” She further talked about the factors that ensure and encourage female participation in a workplace and said, “It’s the desire, support and ecosystem of the organisation where women work that will help them break the glass ceiling. Recognition of work keeps us going.”

9.50 am: “Excited about the work we are doing internationally to create opportunity for the entrepreneurs,” Ivanka Trump said.

9.45 am: “Women make up half of the world’s population. Need to think of these issues not as women’s issues but human issues,” said Ivanka.

9.40 am: “If we get to do anything in this world, we’ll do something about men… Men need to understand that women do face obstacles,” said Cherie Blair, founder of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, CBE, QC.

9.30 am: Ivanka Trump addresses the plenary session on the topic ‘We Can Do It! Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training’, which is being moderated by Minister for IT E&C KT Rama Rao and also attended by ICICI Bank, Managing Director and CEO, Chanda Kochhar, Cherie Blaire, and Karen Quintos.

9.15 am: PM Modi, stressing on the significance of the summit which focuses on women empowerment, said on Tuesday, ” “The theme, ‘women first, prosperity for all’ makes this edition of GSE stand out. In Indian mythology, woman is an incarnation of Shakti- the Goddess of power, we believe women empowerment is vital to our development.”

9.00 am: The opening ceremony of the summit was addressed by Advisor to US President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump, who praised Modi for his leadership saying, “What you are achieving here is truly extraordinary, from your childhood selling tea to your election as India’s Prime Minister, you’ve proven that transformational change is possible.” Ivanka, who is leading a high-level delegation of American women entrepreneurs, is in India for the three-day summit.

