Ivanka Trump arrives in Hyderabad for three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, arrived in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday to take part in the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

She was received at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by Telangana IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan and US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster.

Ivanka, who is leading a high-level delegation of American women entrepreneurs, was scheduled to stay at Westin but the venue was changed at the last minute. She will now be staying at The Trident.

Ivanka will also address the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will then attend a dinner hosted by the prime minister at the Taj Falaknuma Palace.

The Hitec City area and Hyderabad International Convention Centre, where the event is being organised, have been turned into a fortress with nearly 10,000 security personnel, including commandos, special police, and civil police guarding the roads, hotels and the venue.

Police has made elaborate security arrangements in case Ivanka decides to visit Charminar or shop at the famous bangles bazaar, they have made security arrangements. However, the visit was put off owing to her tight schedule.

On Wednesday, Ivanka would be interacting with entrepreneurs during four sessions.

The summit will see over 1200 entrepreneurs, a majority of whom are women, from 127 countries in attendance. In addition, 300 investors and ecosystem supporters are also attending the mega event.

It is “a testament to the strong friendship between our two people and the growing economic and security partnership between our two nations,” Ivanka Trump told reporters during a preview of her India visit.

PM Modi had personally invited Ivanka to participate in the GES, which is being held in India for the first time, when he travelled to the US in June.

This year’s summit theme, ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’, demonstrates the Trump administration’s commitment to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive, she told reporters last week.

“The US and India will continue to work together to increase economic opportunities and inclusive growth. I very much look forward to my visit and to seeing Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister Swaraj once again,” she said.

