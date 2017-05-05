IUML Women’s wing leader praises BJP; draws party’s ire  

Kerala unit IUML women’s wing chief Kamarunnisa Anwar has triggered a controversy by lavishing praise on the BJP, prompting senior League leaders to seek an explanation from her. Speaking after contributing to a fund raising campaign of BJP in her hometown of Tirur in Malappuram on Thursday, Anwar, who is IUML Vanitha League state President, said BJP was growing fast in Kerala and other states.

“I wish the BJP will be able to do good for the people and for the state’s development. We have expectations in this regard,” she said.

Not appreciating her gesture, former Minister and IUML leader in the state Assembly Dr M K Muneer said the party would seek an explanation from Anwar for her statement. “IUML is a party which along with secular forces is fighting against the communal, fascist agenda of the BJP at the State and national levels,” Muneer said.

“Definitely, the party cannot accept her statement. Certainly, we feel what she said was not right and in tune with the party’s policy,” he said adding IUML was opposing the BJP ideologically and politically. Anwar had earlier courted controversy by criticising her party for not fielding any women in the state Assembly polls last year.

She had expressed her desire to contest and had remained hopeful till the end. The leader had also been stopped from addressing the audience at the state conference of Muslim Youth league at Kozhikode in November last year.

