IUML retains Malappuram seat in bypoll

Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Monday retained Malappuram Lok Sabha seat, a party stronghold, where a by-election was held last week. IUML candidate P K Kunhalikuty won by a margin of 1.71 lakh votes, defeating his nearest rival M B Faisal of CPI (M). The BJP could not improve its performance in the Muslim-dominated constituency, where the BJP’s victory in UP and beef ban had been the dominating themes during campaigning.

The bypoll was held following the death of MP E Ahamed two months ago. Kunhalikutty said after the results that the bypoll outcome had proved that the BJP has no relevance in Kerala. “There was no communal polarisation in voting…. It is a victory of secular politics,’’ he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the result was not a referendum on the LDF government in the state, and pointed out that the Left had increased its vote-share over the 2014 General Election. BJP candidate P Sreeprakash, who stoked a controversy by promising supply of quality beef, said the CPI(M) has created the situation for IUML’s win.

