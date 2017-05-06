IUML removes women’s wing chief Kamarunnisa Anwar for praising BJP

Kamarunnisa Anwar. (File photo. Source: ANI) Kamarunnisa Anwar. (File photo. Source: ANI)

A day after accepting her apology for making pro-BJP remarks, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Saturday removed Vanitha League president Kamarunnisa Anwar from the post. Anwar had apologised to the IUML leadership following which, the party had yesterday decided to drop the disciplinary proceedings against her. However, on Saturday it decided to remove her from the post of Vanitha League chief and appointed senior party vice-president KP Mariamma, a lawyer, to the post, IUML sources said.

Anwar had kicked up a storm by praising the BJP and saying that the saffron party was growing fast in Kerala and other states. “I wish the BJP will be able to do good for the people and the state’s development. We have expectations in this regard,” she had said when BJP workers had come to her Tirur home asking for a donation. A red-faced IUML, a coalition partner in the opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala, sought to distance itself from the comment and decided to seek Anwar’s explanation after it triggered a controversy.

Anwar said she had not gone to take part in a BJP function. Instead, some local leaders of the saffron party had come to her house for a donation which she gave. IUML leader KMA Kader said Anwar’s comment praising the BJP was not “appropriate” and hence, the party had taken action against her. Earlier, Anwar had criticised the IUML for not fielding any woman candidate in the state Assembly polls last year. She was also stopped from addressing the gathering at a Muslim Youth League state conference in Kozhikode in November last.

