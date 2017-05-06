IUML removes women’s wing chief Kamarunnisa Anwar for praising BJP

A day after accepting her apology for making pro-BJP remarks, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Saturday removed Vanitha League president Kamarunnisa Anwar from the post. Anwar had apologised to the IUML leadership following which, the party had yesterday decided to drop the disciplinary proceedings against her. However, on Saturday it decided to remove her from the post of Vanitha League chief and appointed senior party vice-president KP Mariamma, a lawyer, to the post, IUML sources said.
Anwar had kicked up a storm by praising the BJP and saying that the saffron party was growing fast in Kerala and other states. “I wish the BJP will be able to do good for the people and the state’s development. We have expectations in this regard,” she had said when BJP workers had come to her Tirur home asking for a donation. A red-faced IUML, a coalition partner in the opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala, sought to distance itself from the comment and decided to seek Anwar’s explanation after it triggered a controversy.
Anwar said she had not gone to take part in a BJP function. Instead, some local leaders of the saffron party had come to her house for a donation which she gave. IUML leader KMA Kader said Anwar’s comment praising the BJP was not “appropriate” and hence, the party had taken action against her. Earlier, Anwar had criticised the IUML for not fielding any woman candidate in the state Assembly polls last year. She was also stopped from addressing the gathering at a Muslim Youth League state conference in Kozhikode in November last.
- May 6, 2017 at 8:09 pmSo much of intolerance by IUML. Ms. Kamarunnisa Anwar, a forthright person with secular inclinations, did not say any thing wrong. IUML has now bared its real face. Now the loss is IUML's.Reply
- May 6, 2017 at 8:01 pmIt is a serious matter.Public in Kerala State and elsewhere must be educated about the intimidation work that the BJP is doing through their Cow Raakhshak and other forces.The BJP love making the minority community including the Christen as second-cl citizen where they do not even ask any rights including citizenship.The Hindu should as well be worried that after this round the BJP will enforce the cl system on them like the cast system and soon everybody will have to live in fear from his her neighbors .Do we want this kind of India or where we feel free and friendly.That is the question.Reply
- May 6, 2017 at 7:48 pmRahul, Kanhaiya, Kejri, Yecch, Lalloooo, Mullyam, Mumtaz Begum of Bengal - where are you all? Come to help save freedom of speech and restore tolerance.Reply
- May 6, 2017 at 7:34 pmWhere is the dirty intolerance brigade who doesn't respect this lady's freedom of speech? She does t deserve to be punished like this. If this had happened the other way round- like if this lady belonged to BJP, praised someone else and got dismissed, there would have been ruckus. Mad journalists and anti social workers would have been in action. Now? Where are they? Why punish this lady ? What did she do? Just exercised her freedom of speech without putting her country at risk .Reply
