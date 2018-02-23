IUIH to invest Rs 1,000 crore for medicity in Lucknow

The Indo UK Institute of Health (IUIH), one of the largest healthcare infrastructure projects in the world, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government to invest Rs 1,000 crores for an integrated medicity in the state capital. The MoU was signed during the UP investors’ summit that concluded yesterday.

The medicity will have a 1,000 bed hospital and up to 20 per cent patients will be given free treatment at its facilities, Ajay Rajan Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, IUIH told reporters here. It will also have a medical college, nursing college, PG academy, and training facility for allied health professionals. It shall also have a separate zone for medical equipment and device manufacturing, and pharmaceutical production.

Cutting-edge medical research will be carried out at the IUIH Medicities in areas as diverse as genomics and stem cells, translational research and clinical research leveraging on the patient data available. Chief Operating Officer of IUIH, Rajdeep Singh Chhina said the objective was to make every IUIH Medicity a medical tourism hub and attract the patient traffic from across the globe.

“This will not just contribute to the exchequer but lead to overall development of the region too, in line with the government’s Smart Cities initiative,” said Chhina. He said that the IUIH has tied up with some of the leading implant companies, and medical equipment and device manufacturers.

“Many of them would start their manufacturing operations in IUIH Medicities in accordance with Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Make in India’ programme bringing the healthcare cost further down for patients in India,” Gupta said. “Our e-Health and m-Health platforms will facilitate exchange of patients’ medical records electronically using telemedicine, tele-radiology and tele-pathology for diagnostics etc,” he said.

The IUIH Medicity Programme was announced as a Joint Statement between the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Mr David Cameron in 2015. It involves an investment of Rs 19,200 crores into Indian healthcare aimed at benefitting over 400 million Indians by opening 11 institutes across India in partnership with the world’s best healthcare system – the National Health Service (NHS), UK.

