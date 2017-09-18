It’s time for Sweet, Blue revolutions: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a bow and arrow during a public meeting in Dabhoi on Sunday. He laid the foundation stone for a tribal freedom fighters’ museum and promised similar museums across the country. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a bow and arrow during a public meeting in Dabhoi on Sunday. He laid the foundation stone for a tribal freedom fighters’ museum and promised similar museums across the country. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday prodded farmers in Gujarat to start a “Sweet Revolution” — that of honey. He also called for a “Blue Revolution” — or spread of waterways to transport goods.

At a public rally in Amreli on his birthday, Modi said the honey production farm of the Amreli District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, also known as Amar Dairy, will herald the Sweet Revolution. “We have had a Green Revolution and a White Revolution,” the Prime Minister said. “The honey production farm will herald the Sweet Revolution or revolution in production of honey.” Modi also called for a Blue revolution in the Saurashtra region, meaning the spread of waterways so that goods can be transported through these. “We are moving towards waterways. We are working on port development and port-led development,” he said, adding that his government will encourage shipment of goods from one coast of the country to the other via the sea route. “These two revolutions have the potential to transform the lives of the people of Saurashtra,” he said at the rally after inaugurating the new Amreli Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) building.

He also urged the state’s milk cooperative unions to collect honey from farmers and sell it. About waterways, Modi said Gujarat has the largest coastline in the country and the Saurashtra region can benefit heavily from water-based transport. Sending goods through waterways can bring down transportation cost, he said. Modi showered praise on two cooperative leaders of the Patidar community, which has been agitating for reservation. He applauded P P Sojitra, chairman of the APMC in Amreli, and former state agriculture minister Dilip Sanghani, who is incumbent chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited.

The cooperative chairmen are “touching new benchmarks of development in the cooperative sector in Amreli. And today, many congratulations to P P (Sojitra) and his team for the wonder they have created”, he said. Praising Sanghani, he said: “Dilipbhai can’t live without some work… And I distinctly remember, governments in the past had taken such decisions which created a scenario where the dairy industry would never develop in Saurashtra. But we effected policy changes. Dilipbhai was the first to take up the challenge and said he would do it.”

