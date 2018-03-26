It’s time for Hindu youth to unite: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

BJP MP Giriraj Singh (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files) BJP MP Giriraj Singh (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said the youth, especially those “believing in Sanatan dharma”, should come together for unity of the country. The minister said he cannot “tolerate anyone raising slogans like Pakistan zindabad and Bharat tere tukde honge”. The minister was speaking on the sidelines of an event to mark Ram Navami at Patna’s Dak Bungalow Chowk, which was also attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Sanatan dharma has no ill will for others,” Singh told reporters. He said it was time Hindu youth come together. “Ab desh ko zarurat hai ki Hindu yuva, Sanatan ko manne wale yuva, ekjut khade hon, to Bharat ekjut hoga (Time has come for Hindu youth, those following Sanatan, to unite. Only then, the country would stay united),” he said.

