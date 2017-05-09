It’s time AAP accepts people have rejected Arvind Kejriwal: Kapil Mishra

Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. (Source: PTI) Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. (Source: PTI)

Ousted from the AAP government and the party, Kapil Mishra today ridiculed the AAP’s demonstration of “live EVM rigging”, saying it was time for it to acknowledge that people have rejected Arvind Kejriwal.

Mishra attended the day-long special session of the Delhi Assembly after filing three separate complaints of “corruption” with the CBI, including one involving Kejriwal.

As a minister, he used to occupy the front benches, but today he found himself relegated to the back. He did not speak during the proceedings.

“It is just a tactic to divert the attention from the real issues. People don’t want to vote for Arvind Kejriwal anymore which is the truth and they just want to hide this fact,” he told reporters outside the House.

Mishra also took on the party for claiming that he was removed from the seven-member Cabinet for “failing” to address concerns related to water supply in the city.

“They (AAP) should first decide whether they were defeated due to EVMs or water mismanagement by me as being claimed now,” he said.

They brought a “prototype machine, tampered it” and is now claiming that elections can be “rigged”, Mishra claimed.

“When they are defeated, they question the democracy. We (AAP) had won 67 seats through the same EVMs and after being defeated, they are questioning the credibility of EVMs,” he said.

